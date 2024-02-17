Who's Playing
PFW Mastodons @ Detroit Titans
Current Records: PFW 16-10, Detroit 1-26
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan
- Ticket Cost: $28.00
What to Know
PFW and the Titans are an even 5-5 against one another since December of 2016, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Horizon League battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Calihan Hall. Despite being away, PFW is looking at a nine-point advantage in the spread.
Last Wednesday, the Mastodons couldn't handle the Golden Grizzlies and fell 71-63.
Meanwhile, Detroit came into Wednesday's game having lost 27 straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They took down the Jaguars 81-66 on Wednesday. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest victory Detroit has managed all season.
The Mastodons' loss dropped their record down to 16-10. As for the Titans, their win ended a nine-game drought at home and bumped them up to 1-26.
Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: PFW have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.2 threes per game. It's a different story for Detroit, though, as they've been averaging only 5.8 threes per game. Given PFW's sizable advantage in that area, the Titans will need to find a way to close that gap.
Everything came up roses for PFW against the Titans in their previous meeting back in December of 2023 as the team secured a 91-56 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for PFW since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
PFW is a big 9-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mastodons as a 9.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 148 points.
Series History
Detroit and PFW both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Dec 31, 2023 - PFW 91 vs. Detroit 56
- Feb 28, 2023 - Detroit 81 vs. PFW 68
- Feb 04, 2023 - Detroit 85 vs. PFW 52
- Dec 01, 2022 - Detroit 75 vs. PFW 66
- Feb 26, 2022 - PFW 81 vs. Detroit 78
- Jan 13, 2022 - PFW 62 vs. Detroit 60
- Feb 06, 2021 - Detroit 83 vs. PFW 56
- Feb 05, 2021 - Detroit 82 vs. PFW 72
- Nov 28, 2017 - PFW 91 vs. Detroit 82
- Dec 22, 2016 - PFW 93 vs. Detroit 86