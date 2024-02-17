Who's Playing

PFW Mastodons @ Detroit Titans

Current Records: PFW 16-10, Detroit 1-26

What to Know

PFW and the Titans are an even 5-5 against one another since December of 2016, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Horizon League battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Calihan Hall. Despite being away, PFW is looking at a nine-point advantage in the spread.

Last Wednesday, the Mastodons couldn't handle the Golden Grizzlies and fell 71-63.

Meanwhile, Detroit came into Wednesday's game having lost 27 straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They took down the Jaguars 81-66 on Wednesday. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest victory Detroit has managed all season.

The Mastodons' loss dropped their record down to 16-10. As for the Titans, their win ended a nine-game drought at home and bumped them up to 1-26.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: PFW have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.2 threes per game. It's a different story for Detroit, though, as they've been averaging only 5.8 threes per game. Given PFW's sizable advantage in that area, the Titans will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for PFW against the Titans in their previous meeting back in December of 2023 as the team secured a 91-56 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for PFW since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

PFW is a big 9-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mastodons as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 148 points.

Series History

Detroit and PFW both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.