Detroit vs. Butler odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from advanced computer model

College hoops fans get a Monday night treat when the Detroit Titans visit the Butler Bulldogs at 6:30 p.m. ET. Detroit (0-2) is still looking for its first victory of the season, while Butler defeated Miami (Ohio) by 22 points to open its season with a comfortable victory. Both teams have won one game against the spread this season. The Bulldogs enter Monday's matchup against the Titans favored by 26 points, while the over-under sits at 153.5, up two from the opener, in the latest Butler vs. Detroit odds. Before you make any Butler vs. Detroit picks, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model knows Butler returns three starters from a team that won an NCAA Tournament game by 17 points last season before barely falling to No. 2 seed Purdue. Baldwin's presence as a poised floor leader will enable players like forward Sean McDermott to break out. A 6-foot-6 junior, McDermott averaged 7.5 points in limited minutes in 2017-18 while shooting 51 percent from the field, 43 percent from deep and 82 percent from the foul line.

Picked to finish toward the top of the Big East, Butler has covered 15 of its past 20 home games.

But just because the Bulldogs are clearly the better team doesn't mean they'll cover a massive spread against Detroit.

The model has also taken into account that Detroit enters Monday's college basketball game having lost its first two outings by a combined 29 points. Despite opening the season with two consecutive losses, the Titans have found a big-time playmaker. Freshman guard Antoine Davis is averaging over 30 points per game and has already nailed 12 three-pointers this season.

And despite the Titans' slow start to the season, they've had plenty of success against Butler in the past. In fact, Detroit has defeated Butler in two of its last three meetings and is 6-1-1 against the spread in its last eight games against the Bulldogs.

