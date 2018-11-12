Detroit vs. Butler odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from proven model

Point guard Kamar Baldwin, named to the All-Big East preseason first team, looks to lead Butler to another convincing victory when the Bulldogs host Detroit at 6:30 p.m ET Monday. The Bulldogs are favored by 26, with the over-under for total points scored set at 152 in the latest Butler vs. Detroit odds. Baldwin had 21 points on 9-of-14 shooting, six assists and four rebounds in Butler's 90-68 season-opening win over Miami (Ohio). Though the Titans are 0-2, they possess plenty of offensive talent and thrive in an up-tempo game. Before locking in your own Butler vs. Detroit picks, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model is picking.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two seasons, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned over $5,200 to $100 players on its top-rated selections. Anyone who has followed it is up big.

For Detroit vs. Butler, we can tell you the model is leaning over, but it has also locked in a very strong against-the-spread pick that cashes in 67 percent of simulations. You can only see it at SportsLine.

The model knows Butler returns three starters from a team that won an NCAA Tournament game by 17 points last season before barely falling to No. 2 seed Purdue. Baldwin's presence as a poised floor leader will enable players like forward Sean McDermott to break out. A 6-foot-6 junior, McDermott averaged 7.5 points in limited minutes in 2017-18 while shooting 51 percent from the field, 43 percent from deep and 82 percent from the foul line.

Picked to finish toward the top of the Big East, Butler has covered 15 of its past 20 home games.

But just because the Bulldogs are clearly the better team doesn't mean they'll cover a massive spread against Detroit.

Titans freshman guard Antoine Davis is electric and capable of single-handedly keeping his team close. In two games, Davis is averaging 31 points and nailing 44.4 percent of his 3-point tries.

Detroit, moreover, usually exceeds expectations in this matchup. The Titans have covered six of the past eight meetings, and they're 6-1-1 against the spread in their past eight games versus Big East foes.

So which side of Detroit vs. Butler do you need to jump on Monday? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Detroit vs. Butler spread is hitting in 67 percent of computer simulations, all from the model that has crushed college hoops.