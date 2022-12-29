Who's Playing
Green Bay @ Detroit
Current Records: Green Bay 2-11; Detroit 5-8
What to Know
The Detroit Titans will be returning home after a seven-game road trip. Detroit and the Green Bay Phoenix will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Calihan Hall. The teams split their matchups last year, with Green Bay winning the first 70-63 at home and the Titans taking the second 79-62.
The matchup between Detroit and the Cincinnati Bearcats last week was not particularly close, with Detroit falling 72-54. One thing holding Detroit back was the mediocre play of guard Antoine Davis, who did not have his best game: he played for 36 minutes with 6-for-20 shooting and five turnovers.
Meanwhile, the Phoenix came up short against the Oregon State Beavers last week, falling 65-56. The top scorer for Green Bay was forward Clarence Cummings III (16 points).
The losses put the Titans at 5-8 and Green Bay at 2-11. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Detroit is stumbling into the game with the 18th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 76.2 on average. Green Bay has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 360th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 57.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan
Series History
Green Bay have won ten out of their last 15 games against Detroit.
- Mar 01, 2022 - Detroit 79 vs. Green Bay 62
- Jan 20, 2022 - Green Bay 70 vs. Detroit 63
- Jan 16, 2021 - Detroit 68 vs. Green Bay 65
- Jan 15, 2021 - Detroit 86 vs. Green Bay 61
- Feb 21, 2020 - Green Bay 84 vs. Detroit 67
- Jan 18, 2020 - Green Bay 83 vs. Detroit 80
- Feb 16, 2019 - Green Bay 82 vs. Detroit 73
- Jan 10, 2019 - Detroit 101 vs. Green Bay 83
- Mar 02, 2018 - Green Bay 93 vs. Detroit 81
- Feb 24, 2018 - Green Bay 107 vs. Detroit 97
- Dec 28, 2017 - Green Bay 95 vs. Detroit 83
- Feb 26, 2017 - Green Bay 89 vs. Detroit 81
- Jan 29, 2017 - Detroit 93 vs. Green Bay 92
- Feb 11, 2016 - Green Bay 86 vs. Detroit 85
- Jan 25, 2016 - Green Bay 115 vs. Detroit 108