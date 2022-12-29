Who's Playing

Green Bay @ Detroit

Current Records: Green Bay 2-11; Detroit 5-8

What to Know

The Detroit Titans will be returning home after a seven-game road trip. Detroit and the Green Bay Phoenix will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Calihan Hall. The teams split their matchups last year, with Green Bay winning the first 70-63 at home and the Titans taking the second 79-62.

The matchup between Detroit and the Cincinnati Bearcats last week was not particularly close, with Detroit falling 72-54. One thing holding Detroit back was the mediocre play of guard Antoine Davis, who did not have his best game: he played for 36 minutes with 6-for-20 shooting and five turnovers.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix came up short against the Oregon State Beavers last week, falling 65-56. The top scorer for Green Bay was forward Clarence Cummings III (16 points).

The losses put the Titans at 5-8 and Green Bay at 2-11. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Detroit is stumbling into the game with the 18th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 76.2 on average. Green Bay has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 360th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 57.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan

Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Green Bay have won ten out of their last 15 games against Detroit.