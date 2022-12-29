Who's Playing
Green Bay @ Detroit
Current Records: Green Bay 2-11; Detroit 5-8
What to Know
The Green Bay Phoenix's road trip will continue as they head to Calihan Hall at 7 p.m. ET Thursday to face off against the Detroit Titans. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Phoenix winning the first 70-63 at home and Detroit taking the second 79-62.
Green Bay came up short against the Oregon State Beavers last week, falling 65-56. The top scorer for Green Bay was forward Clarence Cummings III (16 points).
Meanwhile, the game between Detroit and the Cincinnati Bearcats last Wednesday was not particularly close, with Detroit falling 72-54. Guard Antoine Davis had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 17 points on 6-for-20 shooting and turning the ball over five times in his 36 minutes on the court.
The Phoenix have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 15-point spread they are up against. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.
The losses put Green Bay at 2-11 and the Titans at 5-8. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Green Bay is 360th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 57.6 on average. Detroit has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 18th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 76.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Titans are a big 15-point favorite against the Phoenix, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Green Bay have won ten out of their last 15 games against Detroit.
- Mar 01, 2022 - Detroit 79 vs. Green Bay 62
- Jan 20, 2022 - Green Bay 70 vs. Detroit 63
- Jan 16, 2021 - Detroit 68 vs. Green Bay 65
- Jan 15, 2021 - Detroit 86 vs. Green Bay 61
- Feb 21, 2020 - Green Bay 84 vs. Detroit 67
- Jan 18, 2020 - Green Bay 83 vs. Detroit 80
- Feb 16, 2019 - Green Bay 82 vs. Detroit 73
- Jan 10, 2019 - Detroit 101 vs. Green Bay 83
- Mar 02, 2018 - Green Bay 93 vs. Detroit 81
- Feb 24, 2018 - Green Bay 107 vs. Detroit 97
- Dec 28, 2017 - Green Bay 95 vs. Detroit 83
- Feb 26, 2017 - Green Bay 89 vs. Detroit 81
- Jan 29, 2017 - Detroit 93 vs. Green Bay 92
- Feb 11, 2016 - Green Bay 86 vs. Detroit 85
- Jan 25, 2016 - Green Bay 115 vs. Detroit 108