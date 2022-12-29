Who's Playing

Green Bay @ Detroit

Current Records: Green Bay 2-11; Detroit 5-8

What to Know

The Green Bay Phoenix's road trip will continue as they head to Calihan Hall at 7 p.m. ET Thursday to face off against the Detroit Titans. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Phoenix winning the first 70-63 at home and Detroit taking the second 79-62.

Green Bay came up short against the Oregon State Beavers last week, falling 65-56. The top scorer for Green Bay was forward Clarence Cummings III (16 points).

Meanwhile, the game between Detroit and the Cincinnati Bearcats last Wednesday was not particularly close, with Detroit falling 72-54. Guard Antoine Davis had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 17 points on 6-for-20 shooting and turning the ball over five times in his 36 minutes on the court.

The Phoenix have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 15-point spread they are up against. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The losses put Green Bay at 2-11 and the Titans at 5-8. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Green Bay is 360th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 57.6 on average. Detroit has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 18th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 76.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan

Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Titans are a big 15-point favorite against the Phoenix, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Green Bay have won ten out of their last 15 games against Detroit.