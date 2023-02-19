Who's Playing

IUPUI @ Detroit

Current Records: IUPUI 4-24; Detroit 12-16

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Detroit Titans are heading back home. The Titans and the IUPUI Jaguars will face off in a Horizon League battle at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Calihan Hall. Bragging rights belong to Detroit for now since they're up 6-2 across their past eight matchups.

Detroit made easy work of the Oakland Golden Grizzlies this past Friday and carried off a 96-74 victory.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for IUPUI as they fell 85-81 to Oakland this past Wednesday.

Detroit's win brought them up to 12-16 while the Jaguars' loss pulled them down to 4-24. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Titans are 16th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 76.1 on average. IUPUI has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.40% from the floor on average, which is the 349th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan

Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Titans are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Detroit have won six out of their last eight games against IUPUI.