Who's Playing
Northern Kentucky @ Detroit
Current Records: Northern Kentucky 17-12; Detroit 13-16
What to Know
The Detroit Titans are 4-12 against the Northern Kentucky Norse since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. Detroit and NKU will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET at Calihan Hall. The Titans should still be riding high after a win, while the Norse will be looking to right the ship.
Detroit strolled past the IUPUI Jaguars with points to spare on Sunday, taking the matchup 81-68.
Meanwhile, NKU was just a bucket short of a victory on Sunday and fell 64-63 to the Cleveland State Vikings.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Detroit is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 3-6 against the spread when favored.
The Titans are now 13-16 while the Norse sit at 17-12. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Detroit is 20th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 75.8 on average. NKU's defense has more to brag about, as they they come into the contest boasting the 28th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 63.1.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan
Odds
The Titans are a slight 1-point favorite against the Norse, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Titans as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Northern Kentucky have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Detroit.
- Jan 08, 2023 - Northern Kentucky 78 vs. Detroit 76
- Mar 03, 2022 - Northern Kentucky 77 vs. Detroit 59
- Feb 18, 2022 - Detroit 60 vs. Northern Kentucky 52
- Feb 05, 2022 - Detroit 74 vs. Northern Kentucky 68
- Mar 02, 2021 - Northern Kentucky 70 vs. Detroit 69
- Feb 08, 2020 - Northern Kentucky 84 vs. Detroit 65
- Jan 03, 2020 - Detroit 66 vs. Northern Kentucky 58
- Mar 06, 2019 - Northern Kentucky 99 vs. Detroit 88
- Feb 07, 2019 - Northern Kentucky 97 vs. Detroit 65
- Jan 05, 2019 - Northern Kentucky 95 vs. Detroit 73
- Jan 28, 2018 - Northern Kentucky 72 vs. Detroit 44
- Jan 07, 2018 - Northern Kentucky 56 vs. Detroit 54
- Jan 22, 2017 - Northern Kentucky 101 vs. Detroit 87
- Dec 29, 2016 - Northern Kentucky 81 vs. Detroit 70
- Feb 16, 2016 - Detroit 74 vs. Northern Kentucky 68
- Jan 29, 2016 - Northern Kentucky 91 vs. Detroit 83