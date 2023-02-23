Who's Playing

Northern Kentucky @ Detroit

Current Records: Northern Kentucky 17-12; Detroit 13-16

What to Know

The Detroit Titans are 4-12 against the Northern Kentucky Norse since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. Detroit and NKU will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET at Calihan Hall. The Titans should still be riding high after a win, while the Norse will be looking to right the ship.

Detroit strolled past the IUPUI Jaguars with points to spare on Sunday, taking the matchup 81-68.

Meanwhile, NKU was just a bucket short of a victory on Sunday and fell 64-63 to the Cleveland State Vikings.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Detroit is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 3-6 against the spread when favored.

The Titans are now 13-16 while the Norse sit at 17-12. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Detroit is 20th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 75.8 on average. NKU's defense has more to brag about, as they they come into the contest boasting the 28th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 63.1.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan

Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Titans are a slight 1-point favorite against the Norse, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Titans as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Northern Kentucky have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Detroit.