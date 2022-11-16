Who's Playing

Ohio @ Detroit

Current Records: Ohio 1-1; Detroit 1-1

What to Know

The Detroit Titans will be playing at home against the Ohio Bobcats at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Ohio should still be riding high after a victory, while the Titans will be looking to right the ship.

It was close but no cigar for Detroit as they fell 70-66 to the Boston College Eagles this past Friday. One thing holding Detroit back was the mediocre play of Antoine Davis, who did not have his best game: he finished with 15 points on 6-for-19 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Ohio and the Cleveland State Vikings this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Ohio wrapped it up with an 81-70 win at home.

Detroit came up short against the Bobcats when the teams previously met three seasons ago, falling 91-81. Maybe the Titans will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan

Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Ohio have won both of the games they've played against Detroit in the last eight years.