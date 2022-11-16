Who's Playing
Ohio @ Detroit
Current Records: Ohio 1-1; Detroit 1-1
What to Know
The Detroit Titans will be playing at home against the Ohio Bobcats at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Ohio should still be riding high after a victory, while the Titans will be looking to right the ship.
It was close but no cigar for Detroit as they fell 70-66 to the Boston College Eagles this past Friday. One thing holding Detroit back was the mediocre play of Antoine Davis, who did not have his best game: he finished with 15 points on 6-for-19 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Ohio and the Cleveland State Vikings this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Ohio wrapped it up with an 81-70 win at home.
Detroit came up short against the Bobcats when the teams previously met three seasons ago, falling 91-81. Maybe the Titans will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Ohio have won both of the games they've played against Detroit in the last eight years.
- Nov 30, 2019 - Ohio 91 vs. Detroit 81
- Dec 15, 2018 - Ohio 63 vs. Detroit 61