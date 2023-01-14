Who's Playing

Robert Morris @ Detroit

Current Records: Robert Morris 8-10; Detroit 6-12

What to Know

The Detroit Titans are 4-0 against the Robert Morris Colonials since February of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Titans and Robert Morris will face off in a Horizon League battle at 1 p.m. ET at Calihan Hall.

Detroit was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 84-79 to the Youngstown State Penguins.

Robert Morris lost a heartbreaker to the Oakland Golden Grizzlies when they met last February, and they left with a heavy heart again on Thursday. It was close but no cigar for Robert Morris as they fell 69-65 to Oakland.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan

Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Detroit have won all of the games they've played against Robert Morris in the last nine years.