Who's Playing
Robert Morris @ Detroit
Current Records: Robert Morris 8-10; Detroit 6-12
What to Know
The Detroit Titans are 4-0 against the Robert Morris Colonials since February of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Titans and Robert Morris will face off in a Horizon League battle at 1 p.m. ET at Calihan Hall.
Detroit was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 84-79 to the Youngstown State Penguins.
Robert Morris lost a heartbreaker to the Oakland Golden Grizzlies when they met last February, and they left with a heavy heart again on Thursday. It was close but no cigar for Robert Morris as they fell 69-65 to Oakland.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Detroit have won all of the games they've played against Robert Morris in the last nine years.
- Feb 09, 2022 - Detroit 79 vs. Robert Morris 62
- Feb 25, 2021 - Detroit 83 vs. Robert Morris 73
- Feb 20, 2021 - Detroit 80 vs. Robert Morris 61
- Feb 19, 2021 - Detroit 85 vs. Robert Morris 74