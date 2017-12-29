Dick Enberg's legacy and kindness, as recalled by a CBS Sports colleague

Dick Enberg made an impression on many young announcers. USATSI

Al Maguire's drive to the gym at Marquette always featured a left turn. Day after day a drive from home to work. Left turn.

To the right, away from the city and work and responsibilities, into the countryside. Once a month, Al allowed himself to make that right turn.

I learned about Al's "right turn" philosophy from Dick Enberg, his friend and broadcast partner. Dick was so intrigued by Al's life and street-smart wits, he put pen to paper to write a play about Al. Every few years it is still staged in Milwaukee. I got to see it with my friend and colleague Andy Goldberg.

When I called Dick to tell him how much we enjoyed the play, I mentioned it was inspiring as a sportscaster who likes writing.

"Well then you should write," he said.

So this week, I took a bit of a right turn to write down my thoughts on the passing of Dick Enberg.

When I was 28 years old, a major dream came true. CBS Sports asked me to call the NCAA Tournament. In a unique arrangement, I would call the first two games in Anaheim on the first day of the tournament with Jay Blias, and then Dick Enberg would work the rest of the tournament with Jay.

In essence, I was the opening act for one of the greats in the profession. Who opened for Sinatra? Nobody cares. They were there to see Sinatra. Dick Enberg had more Super Bowls under his belt than I had belts.

So I gingerly approached my dream assignment, knowing that I would be very briefly sitting in the great Dick Enberg's chair. How would you approach the lad who, even just for a few hours, is sent to do your job? Especially if you have a closet full of Emmys..

"Carter, this is Dick Enberg," he said. "I understand we are going to be working together in Anaheim. I look forward to getting to know you and hearing a little bit about your career. ...In New York City at the CBS pre-tournament seminar I'll save you a place at dinner if you like to sit with us."

Courtside during a practice day in Anaheim, when a coach comes over to tell him what an honor it is to have Dick Enberg calling his game in the NCAA Tournament he says: "Well that's awfully kind. I'd like you to meet Carter Blackburn. He's actually going to be calling your game," as Jay is trying to start stifle his laughter.

After calling my two games, I hurriedly packed my notes to clear the way for the great Dick Enberg, who stopped and told me "I had this notepad ready to write down some pointers as I watched your game."

A blank page. The best compliment I've ever received.

At the hotel that night the elevator doors open and Dick, playing to strangers in the crowd :"Hey didn't I see you want TV today? Your Carter Blackburn. You're on CBS. I mostly watch Norweigen sports but I enjoyed your game today."

Then, over wine with Jay and Sean Farnham, tales of Gene Autry and Don Drysdale from the Angels days, John Wooden, the farm in Michigan, the teaching job in Northridge, the first NCAA tournament game ever televised. Only because we asked him to. Always deferring. Always turning it into a story of someone else he was lucky enough to have known.

Like this story.

In the years after, one more chance to be Dick Enberg's opening act. Then visit to La Jolla, California with lunch with Pete Gillen and stories of Ted Williams, failing to mention that he was headed to Cooperstown himself.

A note about one of my broadcasts that I keep in my binder today. At a Padres Dodgers game Dick says "Vin, I'd like you to meet Carter Blackburn. He'll be calling Pac-10 football this year."

At a San Diego State basketball game last year he brought an ailing friend it to sit in some prime seats. Dick mentioned in passing "My Al McGuire play is running again in Milwaukee.

Me: "Really I'm going to be there next week for a Marquette game."

When I call him during the week to confirm that he, the playwright, can secure two tickets Dick asks me if I have a game that night.

"I do but it's not that exciting, I said.

"Well you get a chance to call game tonight and enjoy working with your crew and not many people get to do that," he said. "It goes by faster than you ever realize believe me. Enjoy it."

San Diego State beat Gonzaga 72-70 last week.. It was a quick trip to San Diego. I didn't call Dick. I looked for him in these prime courtside seats.

With some of my favorite colleagues, we enjoyed a great basketball game, the chance to do this dream job, to laugh along the way.

I drove my director buddy, Andy Friedman, to the airport so he could catch the redeye home to be with his family.

Then I got a text.

I pulled over, by the harbor. Still wearing my CBS blazer I had to shed tears for my friend.

This morning my mother texted me: "You'll understand someday how important it is to parents for their kids to have a great audible mentors. I'm grateful."

My daughter is 3. Our second child will arrive soon. I will understand that someday.

Today I'm sad. But I am grateful for Dick Enberg.

Carter Blackburn is a play-by-play broadcaster for CBS Sports and CBS Sports Network.