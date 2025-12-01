For the first time in their long and celebrated careers, Dick Vitale and Charles Barkley will share the broadcast booth for an NCAA Tournament game, bringing together more than 100 years of combined basketball experience. The pairing will call a First Four matchup as part of CBS Sports and TNT Sports' coverage.

Before that, the duo will make their regular-season broadcast debut for No. 22 Indiana at No. 17 Kentucky on Saturday, Dec. 13 on ESPN. Vitale's presence in the booth is particularly notable given his recent health journey. The Hall of Fame broadcaster, 86, revealed in September that he is currently cancer-free following a PET scan. Over the past four years, Vitale has faced multiple diagnoses, including melanoma, lymphoma and laryngeal cancer, each successfully treated.

Vitale returned to broadcasting earlier this year, courtside for then-No. 2 Duke's matchup against Clemson -- his first on-air assignment in 22 months. He has called more than 1,000 games in his career, becoming one of the most enduring and beloved voices in college basketball.

Barkley, an award-winning analyst on TNT's Inside the NBA for 25 years, brings a contrasting style to Vitale's high-energy, storytelling-driven approach. The combination of Vitale's passion and Barkley's candid insight promises to deliver a broadcast filled with personality, humor and basketball expertise.

"Dick has meant so much to the game of basketball, and we have long felt he deserved an opportunity to call an NCAA Men's Tournament game, and we are delighted he has finally agreed following several offers," said Harold Bryant, CBS Sports' executive producer and executive vice president for production. "Having him call the game with Charles will be must-see TV and a great way to tip off the First Four."

The First Four pairing gives fans a rare chance to see two legends of the game together, blending decades of experience, perspective and plenty of personality. While the matchups themselves carry high stakes for the teams involved, Vitale and Barkley's presence ensures the broadcast will be just as memorable for the commentary off the court as the action on it.