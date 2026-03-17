Hall of Fame broadcaster Dick Vitale will make his NCAA Tournament debut behind the mic on Tuesday when No. 11 seed NC State faces No. 11 seed Texas in Dayton, Ohio, during the First Four. The winner of that game will advance to the first round of the NCAA Tournament to face No. 6 seed BYU on Thursday in Portland, Ore.

Vitale will be on the call alongside Brian Anderson, Charles Barkley and sideline reporter Jenny Dell. It will be the second time this season that Vitale and Barkley teamed up on a broadcast, as one of the most recognizable faces in basketball called Indiana's matchup against Kentucky earlier this season with Dave O'Brien.

"Dick has meant so much to the game of basketball, and we have long felt he deserved an opportunity to call an NCAA Men's Tournament game, and we are delighted he has finally agreed following several offers," CBS Sports Executive Producer and Executive Vice President, Production Harold Bryant said in a press release back in December. "Having him call the game with Charles will be must-see TV and a great way to tip off the First Four."

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Vitale made his return to TV last year after nearly a two-year hiatus from television, as he's battled four different types of cancer. Vitale was scheduled to return to TV earlier than Duke's matchup with Clemson last February, but suffered an accident at his home that further delayed his return.

The 86-year-old college basketball legend has been with ESPN since the 1979-80 season. Vitale has called more than 1,000 games over the course of his illustrious career. His career accomplishments include enshrinement to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the College Basketball Hall of Fame, and he has been instrumental in raising tens of millions of dollars over the years for pediatric cancer research through the V Foundation.