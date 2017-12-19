Did Indiana really lose to the Fort Wayne Mastodons again? You bet Jurassic they did

The Fort Wayne Mastodons stunned Indiana last season -- Tom Crean's last in Bloomington -- in what was chalked up as a fluky road loss for the Hoosiers. Before the shocker, IU was unbeaten, had knocked off a solid Kansas team in overtime to begin its season, and looked primed to make noise in the postseason.

So surely the 2017 sequel on Monday featuring a new head coach in Bloomington would yield different results ... right?

As it turns out, wrong. Jon Coffman's team had other plans on Indiana's home floor, completing a stunner for the second year in a row, this one in convincing fashion.

Final: Fort Wayne 92, Indiana 72.

The Mastodons forced 18 turnovers, hit 17 of their 30 3-point attempts, and made 51.7 percent of their field goals. It was a perfect storm of fortune for Fort Wayne, and a cruel reality check for the Hoosiers.

"We played our process to a T, and that really helped our defense," Coffman said after the game. "We didn't give up a lot of transition baskets."

"A really disappointing game for our team, but give Fort Wayne a lot of credit," added IU coach Archie Miller. "They executed their game plan well on both ends of the floor. It wasn't close, in terms of the approach coming out of halftime."

Just days ago, Indiana knocked off a ranked Notre Dame team. Despite laying an egg against Indiana State in the season opener under Miller, the Hoosiers appeared to be turning a corner -- and this latest egg drop is a harsh dose of reality for a team still trying to find its identity.

"Really disappointed, again," Miller said. "We have to be better. Coach has to do a better job ... we're a better team than we played tonight. We got selfish offensively, and it got contagious."

With the loss, Indiana moves to 6-6 on the season. It has two final tune-up games -- although I'm not sure you can call Tennessee Tech or Youngstown State tune-ups, given how IU played Monday -- before it dives into Big Ten play against Wisconsin on Jan. 2.