Distraught Michigan coach John Beilein videobombs in-game interview of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh
Beilein was clearly upset about something on the court while Harbaugh was being interviewed on TV
Michigan basketball coach John Beilein incidentally video-bombed Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh on Thursday night, leading to one of the most hilarious viral clips of the college hoops season.
It happened in the closing minutes of the first half while Harbaugh was being interviewed during the game, but due to the camera angle -- and the fact that Harbaugh was so close to Michigan's bench -- Beilein's distraught reaction aimed at an official was caught on camera, and it was absolutely incredible.
There are innumerable hilarious things to happen in that mini-clip, but among them is that Beilein, mild-mannered on most days, was anything but while his team was up 22 points.
The Wolverines would go on to cruise to an 82-53 victory over Nebraska in a mostly forgettable game that had highlights only provided by one team, so it's fitting that Harbaugh, one of the most high-profile coaches in college football, was at the center of one of the more memorable and meme-able moments of the college hoops season.
