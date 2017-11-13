Donald Trump asked China's president to help LiAngelo Ball, 2 other UCLA players
Trump personally appealed to Xi Jinping for help in the case of the three Bruins arrested for shoplifting
During a two-day trip to Beijing last week, President Donald Trump asked his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping, to help resolve the case of the three UCLA basketball players who were arrested for shoplifting in Hangzhou.
According to The Washington Post, Trump brought up the topic -- along with North Korea's nuclear threat and bilateral trade relations -- a day after LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill were arrested for allegedly stealing sunglasses from a Louis Vuitton store near the team's hotel. They've since been released from custody, however the trio remains in Hangzhou as the legal process continues to play out, while the rest of the team has already flown back to the United States.
A U.S. official who spoke on the condition of anonymity told The Post that Xi promised to look into the case and ensure that the players be treated fairly and expeditiously, adding that the charges against the three players have been reduced and that the case is moving toward a resolution. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed to The Post that Trump raised the matter with Xi.
According to a report over the weekend from ESPN, the players could be in China for another week or two, dependent upon how quickly the legal process can be resolved. Under watch by Hangzhou police, they've been staying at a lakeside hotel where they've been unable to leave.
