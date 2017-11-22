Donald Trump blasts 'ungrateful fool' LaVar Ball as this feud has no end in sight

The Donald Trump-LaVar Ball saga lives to see another day, thanks to an early Wednesday morning Twitter rant from the President of the United States again looking to take credit for bringing back the three shoplifting UCLA basketball players back from China to the U.S. safely.

Two days after LaVar went on the defensive on CNN and explained why he hadn't thanked Mr. Trump for his involvement in the matter, despite a plea from the president to do so, Trump fired off a series of tweets capped by calling him an 'ungrateful fool!'

It wasn’t the White House, it wasn’t the State Department, it wasn’t father LaVar’s so-called people on the ground in China that got his son out of a long term prison sentence - IT WAS ME. Too bad! LaVar is just a poor man’s version of Don King, but without the hair. Just think.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2017

...LaVar, you could have spent the next 5 to 10 years during Thanksgiving with your son in China, but no NBA contract to support you. But remember LaVar, shoplifting is NOT a little thing. It’s a really big deal, especially in China. Ungrateful fool! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2017

This continues a trend of Trump taking full credit for helping resolve the UCLA case expeditiously, despite Ball's comments on CNN that he had people on the ground that did more to help his son LiAngelo get out on bail.

"What did he do for me?" LaVar said on CNN, adding that after 18 years, his son has earned a pass for his behavior in China.

To make matters in this random feud even more odd, Trump continues to insist that LiAngelo would have been jailed for the next 5 to 10 years, despite reports on the contrary that the shoplifting trio would have been in Hangzhou for only one to two more weeks.

LaVar Ball has yet to thank Mr. Trump for speaking with Chinese president Xi Jinping and asking for the three Bruins -- LiAngelo Ball, Jalen Hill and Cody Riley -- to be treated fairly and quickly. Until he comes out and publicly does that, this feud seems it could continue on for as long as the two want to drag it out.