Donald Trump tweets 'HAVE A GREAT LIFE' to LiAngelo Ball, 2 others back from China
Trump was appreciative he got the 'thank you' he wanted
On Wednesday, Donald Trump took to Twitter to ask if the UCLA players that were caught stealing in China would thank him. LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill were handed indefinite suspensions, and subsequently thanked Trump that same day. For Trump, however, that couldn't be the end of it, and he had to not only acknowledge the thanks, but tell them to direct them somewhere else -- specifically Chinese president Xi Jinping.
Many pitfalls indeed.
So Trump got his thank you. Ball, Hill and Riley were, of course, brought up on charges of shoplifting sunglasses in China before the charges were dropped. UCLA was in China for an exhibition game against Georgia Tech. The players were confined to their hotel for the remainder of the visit, and returned stateside after Trump appealed to Xi himself during his 12-day visit to Asia (two of which were spent in China).
UCLA officials have reportedly been debating the best length of the suspension, as this international incident didn't reflect well on a market basketball has been trying to appeal to for some time. For now, however, the players will just have to wait it out and let the cards fall as they may.
