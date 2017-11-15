Donald Trump wants his 'thank you' from LiAngelo Ball, other busted UCLA players

Three UCLA basketball players are back home in the U.S. after being arrested last week on suspicion of shoplifting while in China. The players will speak publicly form the first time today at a campus press conference. pic.twitter.com/Leva1VhlRF — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 15, 2017

LiAngelo Ball and the two other UCLA teammates charged with shoplifting in China are off the hook, from the law at least. The three Bruins arrived from their flight from China to Los Angeles on Tuesday, days after Donald Trump asked Chinese president Xi Jinping for assistance in resolving the matter.

Ball and his teammates Cody Riley and Jalen Hill were arrested on charges of trying to shoplift sunglasses in China. They were in China to play Georgia Tech, and after being charged they were kept in their hotel and weren't allowed to return stateside with the rest of the team.

Trump, however, wants his role in that extradition to be known. He tweeted on Wednesday morning, asking if the players would "say thank you to President Trump."

Do you think the three UCLA Basketball Players will say thank you President Trump? They were headed for 10 years in jail! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2017

Apparently the conversations with Xi progressed if he knew how much jailtime the players were looking at. Apparently LaVar Ball was half right when he said "it ain't that big a deal."

It was reported by ChinaSportsInsider's Mark Dreyer that the charges were dropped. Trump's discussion with Xi came during his 12-day visit in Asia. Two of those days were spent in China.

Pac-12 president Larry Scott released a statement on the release via Tyson Alger.

Statement from Larry Scott about the UCLA situation. Players on flight back home. pic.twitter.com/v2ECpdIeMz — Tyson Alger (@tysonalger) November 14, 2017

UCLA has not announced any punishment for Ball, Riley and Hill, and it is unknown what the extent of any suspension may be. In a case this high-profile, it could ultimately go either way in terms of how heavy-handed the school decides to be. For now, however, the UCLA three will just have to say their thanks to Trump and be glad they're back home.