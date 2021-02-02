Hello, and Happy Tuesday. Actually, it's not a Happy Tuesday. It's a Spectacular Tuesday. In news that will have Pete Blackburn streaming and chain-smoking for 24 hours, EA Sports announced today that it's bringing its college football game back.

There hasn't been a new version of the game since 2013 when lawsuits over player compensation forced EA Sports to abandon the franchise, but while I don't know what it's going to look like or how it's going to work with compensation, it's back. That's the only thing I care about. There has never been a video game I enjoyed playing more. I was raised on "NCAA Football." I enjoyed the game so much that I still have my old Playstation 3 for the sole purpose of playing "NCAA Football" 14 on it from time to time.

My only request is that EA Sports doesn't change things too much. A lot has changed in the college football world and the video game world since they stopped making the game. Video games have become focused on things like ultimate teams and getting you to make purchases within the game. I understand that the new "NCAA Football" will have that because companies will never willingly decide not to make money. Just don't abandon what makes the game great, to begin with, OK?

The dynasty mode is what made the game great. Make sure that's still a focus, and not just collecting cards and playing others online. That stuff is fun too, but "NCAA Football" consumers want the "NCAA Football" they knew and loved. Please give it to them.

But first, take a break from making the game and catch up on your daily reading.

Now let's bet on some games.

All times Eastern, and all odds via William Hill Sportsbook

No. 2 Baylor at No. 6 Texas, 7 p.m. | TV: ESPN

The Pick: Baylor -5.5 (-110): Listen, if you want to step in front of the Baylor train, go right ahead. I've been there a couple of times myself this season, taking Oklahoma +11.5 and Kansas +8.5 against the Bears. Oklahoma did not work out, and Kansas barely managed to cover by half a point. Both were terrifying ordeals and not any fun at all. Basically, betting against Baylor this season is covering your eyes and occasionally peaking through your fingers like watching a horror film. I'm not in the mood for that tonight.

Instead, I'm going to lay the points with Baylor tonight, but not because it's scary not to. I'm doing it because it also happens to be the right play. Texas hasn't played in a week due to its game against Kentucky being canceled. You might think that gives the Longhorns an edge because of the extra rest, but what I've seen this season is that teams returning from canceled games tend to be more rusted than rested. Baylor is not a team you want to be rusty against.

Key Trend: Baylor is 12-4 ATS in its last 16 games.

💰 The Picks

🏀 College Basketball

No. 12 Illinois at Indiana, 9 p.m. | TV: ESPN

The Pick: Illinois -2.5 (-110) -- Indiana is in a similar position to Texas. It hasn't played since last Sunday, Jan. 24, because its game against Michigan was canceled. Tonight it's at home facing an Illinois team that has won two straight, including an 80-75 win over Iowa on Friday night. The same Illinois team that beat Indiana 69-60 earlier this season. The Illini won that game thanks mainly to Ayo Dosunmu scoring 30 points and because Indiana didn't have an answer for Kofi Cockburn, who finished with 15 points and 15 rebounds.

As good as Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis is, the Hoosiers don't have anybody on the roster capable of keeping Cockburn out of the paint and off the glass. That gives Illinois a significant edge in this matchup.

Key Trend: Indiana is 1-4 ATS in its last five home games.

🏈 Today's Super Bowl LV bet to make

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers, Sunday, 6:30 p.m. | TV: CBS

The Pick: Tom Brady Under 0.5 Rushing Yards (-170) -- Did you know that Tom Brady is old? I'm not sure that's been mentioned at any point this season or over the last week as we build-up to the Super Bowl. Well, he is. For a professional athlete, anyway. But not only is he old, but he wasn't mobile when he was in his 20s, and he's even less mobile now. So you aren't going to see him running with the ball on Sunday.

The risk is that he gets a QB sneak at some point, but so far this season, Brady has played 19 games, and he's finished with 0 rushing yards or fewer in 14 of them.

Key Trend: Tom Brady has finished more games (7) with negative rushing yards than positive (5) this season.

💸 The DFS Rundown

Star Plays

PG: Damian Lillard, Blazers

SG: Paul George, Clippers

SF: Kawhi Leonard, Clippers

PF: Domantas Sabonis, Pacers

C: Nikola Vucevic, Magic

Value Plays

PG: Cole Anthony, Magic

SG: Terrence Ross, Magic

SF: Kelly Oubre, Warriors

PF: Eric Paschall, Warriors

C: Mason Plumlee, Pistons

🏀 NBA Player Props

Getty Images