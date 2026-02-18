There are plenty of college basketball matchups on Wednesday, which means more opportunities to use the newest DraftKings promo code to get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins. Highlights of tonight's college basketball schedule include No. 25 Alabama vs. No. 20 Arkansas, No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 23 BYU and USC vs. No. 10 Illinois. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter and collect your bonus bets if the wager wins.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Wednesday college basketball betting preview

The Alabama Crimson Tide will host the Arkansas Razorbacks for an SEC matchup that tips off at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Both programs are on the heels of first-place Florida in the SEC regular-season title race, with Alabama sporting an 18-7 record overall and an 8-4 mark in the league while Arkansas is 19-6 and 9-3 in the conference. Alabama is favored by 4.5 at home and the over/under is 182.5 points.

The Arizona Wildcats saw its dreams of an undefeated season dashed by Kansas last week and then suffered a second loss later in the week against Texas Tech. Now they'll look to rebound against another ranked opponent when they host the BYU Cougars for a 9 p.m. ET tipoff. Arizona is favored by11.5 at home in the latest college basketball odds from DraftKings and the over/under is 165.5.

In a late-night matchup in the Big Ten, the Illinois Fighting Illini will head out west to take on the USC Trojans. Illinois is 21-5 overall and is second in the Big Ten at 12-3 while USC is 18-7 and is 11th in the conference at 7-7. Tipoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET and Illinois is favored by 9.5 on the road while the over/under is 151.5. Get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings



DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.