With the NBA and NHL on break, a busy night of college basketball helps fill the void on Tuesday and right now you can bet on the action using the new DraftKings promo code to get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins. Top matchups tonight include Purdue vs. Michigan, NC State vs. North Carolina and Kentucky vs. Georgia. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter and collect your bonus bets if the wager wins.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Tuesday college basketball betting preview

Time is running out for the Purdue Boilermakers to track down the Michigan Wolverines in the Big Ten standings, so a head-to-head matchup on Tuesday could prove to be crucial. The Wolverines (24-1, 14-1) moved up to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 this week and are on a 10-game winning streak while the No. 7 Boilermakers (21-4, 11-3) are on a four-game winning streak. Michigan is favored by 2.5 for Tuesday's 6:30 p.m. ET tipoff an the over/under is 155.5.

The NC State Wolfpack will host the No. 16 North Carolina Tar Heels for an in-state rivalry matchup in the ACC that tips off at 7 p.m. ET. The latest CBS Sports Bracketology update listed the Tar Heels as a No. 6 seed and the Wolfpack as a No. 8 seed, so it's a chance for both programs to boost their resume. The latest college basketball odds from DraftKings list NC State as the 6.5-point favorite while the over/under is 158.5.

Then in a late-night SEC matchup, the Kentucky Wildcats will host the Georgia Bulldogs at Rupp Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET and both teams are 17-8 overall, but Kentucky is 8-4 in the SEC while Georgia is 5-7. Both teams are coming off losses, but Kentucky is favored by 7.5 at home and the over/under is 161.5. Get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings



DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.