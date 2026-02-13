With a handful of ranked teams in action on Friday night, it's another great chance to use the new DraftKings promo code to get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager is a winner. Top matchups include No. 10 Michigan State visiting Wisconsin for a crucial Big Ten clash and No. 23 Miami (OH) hosting Ohio in the MAC. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter and collect your bonus bets if the wager wins.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Friday college basketball betting preview

The Big Ten has been arguably the nation's best conference this college basketball season and two teams alive and well in the race for the regular-season crown will go head-to-head on Friday at 8 p.m. ET. The Wisconsin Badgers (17-7, 9-4) will host the No. 10 Michigan State Spartans (20-4, 10-3) at the Kohl Center tonight. Michigan State is favored by 1.5 and the over/under is currently 147.5 points.

Then the undefeated No. 23 Miami (OH) Redhawks will host the Ohio Bobcats for a battle in the Mid-American Conference that tips off at 9 p.m. ET. Miami is 24-0 on the season and 11-0 in the league while Ohio is 13-12 overall and is 7-5 in the MAC. Miami is favored by 8.5 at home in the latest college basketball odds from DraftKings and the over/under is 164.5. Get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings



DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.