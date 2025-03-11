DraftKings Sportsbook promo for conference tournaments

College basketball fans looking to get in on the action for any of the conference tournaments can take advantage of the latest DraftKings sportsbook promo, which provides new users with $150 in bonus bets after placing an initial wager of just $5. Here's a closer look at the latest DraftKings sportsbook promo for new users and how it compares to other promotions as college basketball tournament season continues.

DraftKings promo comparison

Brand Promo CBS promo code DraftKings Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets instantly None required FanDuel Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings your next 10 bets CBSDYW BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets None required bet365 Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365

DraftKings has a promotion similar to two of the other best sportsbooks in FanDuel and bet365, both of which offer bonus bets after an initial wager of $5. Both DraftKings and bet365 net the new user $150 in bonus bets, while FanDuel is offering $200. The difference, though, is FanDuel requires new users to win their first bet in order to receive the $200 in bonus bets, while it doesn't matter if your first bet wins or loses on DraftKings and bet365.

BetMGM and Fanatics are both running promotions that effectively serve as insurance for bettors. BetMGM's has the higher potential return in that it offers up to $1,500 in bonus bets, but that's only if your first bet loses and the return is equal to the amount of your initial wager. Fanatics offers up to $1,000 in "No Sweat Bets" where, if your first bet on any of your first 10 days with the sportsbook loses, you'll receive your wager back in the form of bonus bets up to $100. That returns a maximum of $1,000 in bonus bets, but it also requires each of those bets to lose in order to receive them. As for Caesars, its offer is a bit different as if you place a $1 bet, you can double your winnings on each of your next 10 bets. The maximum wager for each rewarded profit boost is $25, and the max additional winnings for each rewarded profit boost is $2,500.

DraftKings Sportsbook promo for conference tournaments

Here is more information on how to sign up for DraftKings and how to redeem the sportsbook's new user promotion. Note: This offer is only available for new users who have never signed up for DraftKings before and reside in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WY or WV.

Sign up for DraftKings on its website and enter the requested information and allow DraftKings to verify your identity and location.

Make a first deposit of at least $5.

Make a first wager of at least $5 in order to receive your $150 in bonus bets.

After placing your first wager of $5, $150 in bonus bets will enter your account – it doesn't matter whether your first bet wins or loses. The $150 in bonus bets come in the form of six $25 bonus bet tokens, which all expire seven days after they are issued to your account. Bonus bets can only be used once and are non-withdrawable, meaning they hold zero cash value. Any sports bet is eligible for this offer for both the initial bet of at least $5 as well as while using the bonus bet tokens. Bonus bets can't be combined and also can't be used with odds boosts or profit boost. Additionally, the bonus bet amount isn't included in any returns or winnings.

Conference tournament previews

Conference tournaments are in full swing, and the five top conferences in the nation begin their respective tourneys this week ahead of Selection Sunday on Sunday, March 16. The ACC and Big 12 tournaments begin on Tuesday, March 11, while the Big Ten, Big East and SEC all begin Wednesday, March 12.

Duke is the frontrunner in the ACC led by superstar freshman Cooper Flagg, the presumed No. 1 pick in this year's NBA Draft should he declare. Houston has dominated the Big 12 this year with just one conference loss, and the Cougars boast one of the top defenses in the nation. Both Duke and Houston are projected to be No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament, according to Jerry Palm's latest tournament projection for CBS Sports.

Legendary coaches have their teams in great positions in the Big East and Big Ten, with Rick Pitino's St. John's Red Storm and Tom Izzo's Michigan State Spartans leading their respective conferences heading into the tournament. St. John's lost just two Big East games all year and four total, and Michigan State went 17-3 in conference play to win the Big Ten regular season title. Palm has the Spartans projected as a No. 2 seed and St. John's as a No. 3 seed.

The SEC has been the top conference in America this year with Auburn as the No. 1-ranked team in the country and Florida not far behind. Both are projected to hold No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament, according to Palm. But those schools are far from the only powerhouses in the SEC, with Texas A&M, Alabama and Tennessee all projected as No. 2 seeds and eight other SEC teams projected to make the main tournament this year.

While it's expected that one of the top-ranked teams in each conference will win their respective tournaments, should an underdog make a run and surprise everyone by winning a conference tournament, even if they're currently on the outside looking in on making the NCAA Tournament, they'd earn an automatic berth into the big dance.

Responsible gaming with DraftKings

Bettors should be careful when placing bets, and DraftKings takes responsible gaming very seriously. The sportsbook has plenty of available resources for responsible gambling and offers different types of limits for bettors to utilize, such as time, wager and deposit limits. DraftKings also offers cool-off periods and the ability to put yourself on a self-exclusion list, should you choose.

You can also find resources for those who need problem gambling assistance.