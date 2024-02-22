Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Drake and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. Sitting on a score of 46-36, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

Drake entered the matchup having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will Belmont step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Belmont Bruins @ Drake Bulldogs

Current Records: Belmont 16-11, Drake 22-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Knapp Center -- Des Moines, Iowa

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

Ticket Cost: $21.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the Drake Bulldogs and the Belmont Bruins are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 21st at Knapp Center. Drake will be looking to keep their 19-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

Drake only won by three when they last took the court, which might have inspired the 23-point they dealt the Racers on Sunday. Everything went the Bulldogs' way against the Racers as the Bulldogs made off with a 95-72 win. With Drake ahead 48-29 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Tucker DeVries and Kevin Overton were among the main playmakers for Drake as the former scored 22 points along with seven rebounds and the latter scored 23 points along with two steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Overton has scored all season.

Belmont aren't just finding sucess at home, as their game on Sunday extended their overall winning streak to four. They took down the Flames 75-60.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Belmont to victory, but perhaps none more so than Cade Tyson, who scored 18 points along with seven rebounds. Keishawn Davidson was another key contributor, almost dropping a double-double on 13 points and nine rebounds.

The Bulldogs are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven contests, which provided a nice bump to their 22-5 record this season. As for the Bruins, their win bumped their record up to 16-11.

Wednesday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Drake just can't miss this season, having made 48.8% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Belmont struggles in that department as they've made 47.8% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While fans of Drake and the Bruins were happy after their last outing, their bettors probably weren't as neither team covered. As for their next game, Drake is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. Bettors picking Belmont against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a six-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdogs on the road.

Odds

Drake is a big 9.5-point favorite against Belmont, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 157.5 points.

Series History

Drake and Belmont both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.