Bradley Braves @ Drake Bulldogs

Current Records: Bradley 21-9, Drake 24-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, March 3, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 3, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Knapp Center -- Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center -- Des Moines, Iowa TV: ESPN2

Online streaming: fuboTV

Bradley has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Drake Bulldogs will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Knapp Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Bradley only won by three when they last took the court, which might have inspired the 19-point they dealt the Salukis on Wednesday. The Braves put the hurt on the Salukis with a sharp 86-67 win. With that win, Bradley brought their scoring average up to 75.1 points per game.

Bradley got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Connor Hickman out in front who scored 17 points along with eight rebounds and five assists. Hickman didn't help Bradley's cause all that much against the Redbirds on Saturday but the same can't be said for this match. The team also got some help courtesy of Darius Hannah, who scored 22 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Drake scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Wednesday. They skirted past the Flames 107-105.

Tucker DeVries had an outrageously good game as he dropped a double-double on 39 points and 13 rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Colby Garland was another key contributor, scoring 14 points.

The Braves pushed their record up to 21-9 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. As for the Bulldogs, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven contests, which provided a nice bump to their 24-6 record this season.

Sunday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Bradley just can't miss this season, having made 47.2% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Drake struggles in that department as they've made 48.7% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Bradley came up short against the Bulldogs in their previous matchup on February 10th, falling 74-67. Can Bradley avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Drake and Bradley both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.