Who's Playing

FGCU Eagles @ Drake Bulldogs

Current Records: FGCU 0-3, Drake 2-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Knapp Center -- Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center -- Des Moines, Iowa TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Drake Bulldogs will face off against the FGCU Eagles at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Knapp Center. The Bulldogs will be strutting in after a victory while the Eagles will be stumbling in from a loss.

Drake is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 139.5, but even that wound up being too high. They took down SF Austin 66-51 on Sunday. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Bulldogs.

Drake can attribute much of their success to Mitch Mascari, who went 8 for 13 from beyond the arc en route to 26 points plus two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Bennett Stirtz, who posted 13 points in addition to four steals and two blocks.

Meanwhile, FGCU's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fourth straight defeat dating back to last season. They took a 74-65 hit to the loss column at the hands of St. Bona.

Despite the loss, FGCU had strong showings from Zavian McLean, who went 7 for 10 en route to 16 points plus five rebounds, and Michael Duax, who scored six points along with five rebounds and four steals. McLean had some trouble finding his footing against TCU on Friday, so this was a step in the right direction. Jevin Muniz, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from downtown.

Drake pushed their record up to 2-0 with the win, which was their 18th straight at home dating back to last season. As for FGCU, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-3.