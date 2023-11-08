Who's Playing

Lipscomb Bisons @ Drake Bulldogs

Current Records: Lipscomb 0-1, Drake 0-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Knapp Center -- Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center -- Des Moines, Iowa Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

What to Know

The Drake Bulldogs will host the Lipscomb Bisons to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET on November 8th at Knapp Center.

Keep your eye on personal fouls in this one, as these two were some of the most dominant teams in that area last year. Drake were ranked 36th in the nation in personal fouls last season, having been handed just 14.9 per game. Lipscomb did even better, as they were ranked tenth with an average of 13.7 per game.

Looking back to last season, Drake had a phenomenal run, finishing with a superb 24-7 record. Similarly, Lipscomb assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 19-12.

Looking forward to Wednesday, Drake is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13.5 points. They finished last season with a 14-16 record against the spread.

Odds

Drake is a big 13.5-point favorite against Lipscomb, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.