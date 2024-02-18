Who's Playing

Murray State Racers @ Drake Bulldogs

Current Records: Murray State 11-15, Drake 21-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 18, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 18, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Knapp Center -- Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center -- Des Moines, Iowa Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Drake is 4-0 against the Racers since November of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Both teams will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Knapp Center. Drake will be looking to keep their 18-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

Last Tuesday, Drake's game was all tied up 37-37 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. Not to be outdone by the Aces, the Bulldogs got past the Aces on a last-second jump shot courtesy of Atin Wright with but a second left in the second quarter.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Drake to victory, but perhaps none more so than Wright, who scored 26 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Wright has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Tucker DeVries, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Racers earned a 82-72 win over the Bears on Wednesday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Murray State.

Murray State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Nick Ellington led the charge by scoring 23 points along with five rebounds and two steals. Ellington continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was Quincy Anderson, who scored 16 points along with three steals.

The Bulldogs have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a nice bump to their 21-5 record this season. As for the Racers, their win bumped their record up to 11-15.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Drake haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Murray State struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 9.3 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Drake was able to grind out a solid victory over the Racers in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, winning 74-62. Will Drake repeat their success, or do the Racers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Drake has won all of the games they've played against Murray State in the last 5 years.