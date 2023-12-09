Who's Playing

Nevada Wolf Pack @ Drake Bulldogs

Current Records: Nevada 7-0, Drake 8-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Dollar Loan Center -- Henderson, Nevada

Dollar Loan Center -- Henderson, Nevada

What to Know

Nevada has enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will face off against the Drake Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Dollar Loan Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Wednesday, the Wolf Pack were able to grind out a solid win over the Aggies, taking the game 80-68.

Kenan Blackshear was the offensive standout of the game as he scored 25 points. Hunter McIntosh was another key contributor, scoring 13 points.

Meanwhile, Drake came tearing into Wednesday's contest with five straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 15.3 points) and they left with even more momentum. They came out on top against the Billikens by a score of 75-69. The victory was all the more spectacular given Drake was down 19 points with 18:44 left in the second half.

Drake got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Kevin Overton out in front who scored 21 points. Another player making a difference was Atin Wright, who scored 22 points.

The Wolf Pack's victory was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-0. As for the Bulldogs, their victory bumped their record up to 8-1.

Nevada is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-2 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Nevada have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Drake struggles in that department as they've been averaging 33.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Drake is a 3-point favorite against Nevada, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

Series History

Nevada won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.