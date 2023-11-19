Who's Playing

Oakland Golden Grizzlies @ Drake Bulldogs

Current Records: Oakland 1-2, Drake 2-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 11 a.m. ET

John Gray Gymnasium -- George Town, Cayman Islands

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Oakland Golden Grizzlies will face off against the Drake Bulldogs at 11:00 a.m. ET on Sunday at John Gray Gymnasium. The two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

On Tuesday, everything went the Golden Grizzlies' way against the Falcons as the Golden Grizzlies made off with a 81-62 win. The oddsmakers were on Oakland's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs got the win against the Mustangs on Tuesday by a conclusive 87-67. The win made it back-to-back wins for Drake.

Their wins bumped the Golden Grizzlies to 1-2 and the Bulldogs to 2-0.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Oakland have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 30.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Drake struggles in that department as they've been even better at 33.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.