Who's Playing

Saint Louis Billikens @ Drake Bulldogs

Current Records: Saint Louis 5-4, Drake 7-1

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Knapp Center -- Des Moines, Iowa

What to Know

The Saint Louis Billikens will head out on the road to face off against the Drake Bulldogs at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Knapp Center. Saint Louis might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up 19 turnovers on Saturday.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 16 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Saint Louis found out the hard way. They were dealt a punishing 101-62 loss at the hands of the Salukis. Saint Louis has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, Drake came tearing into Saturday's match with four straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 14.7 points) and they left with even more momentum. They took down the Bears 74-57.

Drake can attribute much of their success to Tucker DeVries, who scored 24 points along with 5 rebounds and 3 steals. Another player making a difference was Darnell Brodie, who scored 12 points along with 9 rebounds.

The Billikens have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-4 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, their win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-1.

Saint Louis is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Saint Louis have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Drake struggles in that department as they've been even better at 33.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Drake is a big 15.5-point favorite against Saint Louis, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulldogs, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 151.5 points.

Series History

Saint Louis won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.