Halftime Report

The last time SF Austin and Drake met, the game was decided by 24 points, but it sure doesn't look like the final score will be so lopsided this time. Sitting on a score of 26-25, SF Austin has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

If SF Austin keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 2-0 in no time. On the other hand, Drake will have to make due with a 1-1 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

SF Austin Lumberjacks @ Drake Bulldogs

Current Records: SF Austin 1-0, Drake 1-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The SF Austin Lumberjacks are headed away from home for the first time to take on the Drake Bulldogs at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Knapp Center. The two teams are strolling into their contests after big wins in their previous games.

SF Austin is headed out to face Drake after opening their season at home and giving their fans just what they were looking for. SF Austin blew past Dallas, posting an 85-51 win. With the Lumberjacks ahead 47-23 at the half, the match was all but over already.

SF Austin smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Drake against York on Monday as the squad secured a 93-41 victory.

Everything went SF Austin's way against Drake when the teams last played back in November of 2023, as SF Austin made off with a 92-68 win. Will SF Austin repeat their success, or does Drake have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

SF Austin is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a mediocre 9-20 record against the spread, so bettors beware.

Odds

Drake is a 4.5-point favorite against SF Austin, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

SF Austin won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.