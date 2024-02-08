Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Drake looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 38-37 lead against Southern Illinois.

If Drake keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 19-5 in no time. On the other hand, Southern Illinois will have to make due with a 15-9 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Southern Illinois Salukis @ Drake Bulldogs

Current Records: Southern Illinois 15-8, Drake 18-5

How To Watch

What to Know

Drake is 8-2 against the Salukis since February of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Knapp Center. Drake will be looking to keep their 17-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

Last Saturday, the Bulldogs came up short against the Sycamores and fell 75-67.

The losing side was boosted by Tucker DeVries, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Southern Illinois posted their closest victory since December 5, 2023 on Saturday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Flames and snuck past 74-71. Having forecasted a close victory for Southern Illinois, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Southern Illinois can attribute much of their success to AJ Ferguson, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds, and Xavier Johnson, who scored 29 points along with six assists and five rebounds. Ferguson didn't help Southern Illinois' cause all that much against the Bears on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this game.

The Bulldogs' defeat dropped their record down to 18-5. As for the Salukis, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 15-8 record this season.

Drake strolled past the Salukis in their previous matchup back in January by a score of 76-58. Will Drake repeat their success, or do the Salukis have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Drake is a big 10-point favorite against Southern Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 137 points.

Series History

Drake has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Southern Illinois.