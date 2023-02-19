Who's Playing

Belmont @ Drake

Current Records: Belmont 19-9; Drake 22-6

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Belmont Bruins will be on the road. Belmont and the Drake Bulldogs will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday at Knapp Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Bruins entered their contest on Wednesday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to the hype. They were completely in charge, breezing past the Evansville Aces 95-63 at home. Belmont relied on the efforts of guard Ben Sheppard, who had 16 points and seven assists in addition to eight rebounds, and forward Drew Friberg, who had 14 points.

Meanwhile, Drake bagged an 82-74 victory over the Northern Iowa Panthers on Wednesday. Drake got double-digit scores from four players: guard Tucker DeVries (19), guard Roman Penn (16), guard Conor Enright (14), and guard Garrett Sturtz (13).

The wins brought Belmont up to 19-9 and the Bulldogs to 22-6. The Bruins are 12-6 after wins this year, Drake 17-4.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Knapp Center -- Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center -- Des Moines, Iowa TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Drake and Belmont both have one win in their last two games.