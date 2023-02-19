A Missouri Valley battle is on tap between the Drake Bulldogs and Belmont Bruins at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Knapp Center. Drake is 22-6 overall and 13-4 in the conference with a 12-1 record at home. Meanwhile. Belmont is 19-9 on the season with a 12-5 record in the MVC and a 6-6 record on the road. The two teams met late last month for the first time since Belmont joined the conference and Drake captured a 79-61 victory as 3-point road favorites.

However, Belmont has actually been the more profitable team against the spread this season, going 15-12 against the number while Drake has gone 11-15. Still, the Bulldogs are favored by 7 points in the latest Drake vs. Belmont odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 147.

Drake vs. Belmont spread: Drake -7

Drake vs. Belmont over/under: 147 points

Drake vs. Belmont money line: Drake -335, Belmont +260

What you need to know about Drake

Drake enters Sunday's contest riding an eight-game winning streak after defeating Northern Iowa 82-74 on Wednesday. Tucker DeVries had 19 points to lead all scorers, while Roman Penn (16), Conor Enright (14) and Garrett Sturtz (13) all reached double-figures.

The Bulldogs shot 55.4% from the floor as a team and went 11 for 24 from the 3-point line. Over their last three games, they're shooting a staggering 57.1% from the floor and 53.1% from beyond the arc. They also shot 55.0% from the floor in the Jan. 29 win over Belmont despite DeVries missing the game because of an elbow infection.

What you need to know about Belmont

The Bruins are coming off a dominant 95-63 win over Evansville on Wednesday night. The Purple Aces were held to just 31.4% shooting from the floor in the game, while Belmont shot 56.9% from the floor and had all five starters reach double-figures in scoring.

Ben Sheppard led the way for Belmont with 16 points and the fourth-year guard is averaging 19.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game on the season. Sheppard and DeVries should see a lot of each other on both ends of the floor and that marquee matchup could determine Sunday's game between these two Missouri Valley contenders.

