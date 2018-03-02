Drake vs. Bradley odds: 2018 MVC Tournament Arch Madness picks from Vegas legend

Arch Madness has settled over St. Louis as the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament throttles into full gear. In the most anticipated quarterfinal, the No. 4 seed Drake Bulldogs take on the fifth-seeded Bradley Braves in a nationally televised 3:30 p.m. ET contest.



Any chance either of these young squads has of snagging a ticket to the big dance will likely require nothing short of a tourney title, so they're already in win-or-go-home mode.



Bradley opened as 1-point underdogs and now are 1-point favorites. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 138.



Bradley is 6-2 against the spread in its previous eight head-to-head matchups; and the Under is 10-3 in Drake's last 13 Friday games.



The Braves' best shot at covering the spread will require a healthy Darrell Brown. The valuable point guard sprained his ankle last Saturday but is likely to suit up Friday. Not only does he lead the team in scoring, but dishes out more than 30 percent of all assists.



But the Bulldogs can cover the spread -- and win outright -- by setting solid screens for senior guard Reed Timmer, who's averaging 28 points a game over the past four contests. He's a full-court threat who is nailing 43 percent of his three-pointers and 86 percent of his free throws.



Which of these evenly matched squads survives to secure a berth in the semifinals, and which outstanding guard generates the most impact?



