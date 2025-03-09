A spot in the 2025 NCAA Tournament will be on the line on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+ when the Drake Bulldogs take on the Bradley Braves in the 2025 Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship game. Drake is 29-3 on the season and won the MVC regular-season title with a 17-3 record. Bradley earned the No. 2 seed after a 26-7 season where the Braves went 15-5 in conference play. This will be the second time in three years these two teams have met in the MVC Tournament final and it's Drake's fifth championship game appearance in a row.

Tipoff is set for 2:15 p.m. ET at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. The latest Drake vs. Bradley odds from SportsLine consensus list the Bulldogs as 4-point favorites, while the over/under for total points scored is 118.5. Drake is the -185 favorite on the money line, while Bradley is a +153 underdog. You can watch this matchup on CBS and Paramount+, where you can get a seven-day free trial right here.

Check out the game's latest odds here:

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 18 of the 2024-25 season on a 221-162 betting roll (+1895) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Here are the college basketball best bets for Bradley vs. Drake (on Paramount+) on Sunday:

Over 118.5 (-110)

These two teams split two head-to-head matchups during the regular season and both were rock fights, but they still reached at least 120 points in both contests. Drake scored a 64-57 win in Peoria over the Braves on Jan. 8 and then Bradley got revenge with a 61-59 win on the road on Feb. 16. The Bulldogs haven't allowed an opponent to score more than 61 in each of their last seven games, but the model is still expecting that these two offenses execute just well enough to eclipse this total. The Over hits in nearly 70% of simulations. Don't forget to stream the game on Paramount+, where you can get a free seven-day trial.

Bradley +4 (-110)

Brian Wardle's squad hasn't participated in March Madness since 2019, but this looks like Bradley's best chance at getting back to "The Big Dance." The Braves led the nation in 3-point shooting (40.5%) and were also top 30 in the country in field-goal percentage (48.5%) and field-goal percentage defense (40.5%). Both of these teams won in each other's building this year and now the model is giving the neutral-court edge to Bradley, as the Braves cover in well over 60% of simulations. Don't forget to stream the game on Paramount+, where you can get a free seven-day trial.

Want more college basketball picks for Sunday?

You've seen the model's college basketball best bets for Drake vs. Bradley in the 2025 MVC Tournament championship game. Now, get picks for every game from SportsLine's model that's on a 221-162 roll on college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Visit SportsLine to get all of its college basketball picks for Sunday right here.