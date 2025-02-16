The Missouri Valley Conference is only a one-bid league at the 2025 NCAA Tournament, which makes Sunday's matchup between the Drake Bulldogs and Bradley Braves a critical one. Drake is 23-2 overall and first in the MVC with a 13-2 record and will host second-place Bradley, who is 20-6 on the season and 11-4 in the conference to rank second. This will be the fifth time these two programs have met since the start of last season and Drake has won and covered each of the previous four meetings.

For Sunday's matchup, tipoff is set for 2 p.m. ET at the Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa. The Bulldogs are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Drake vs. Bradley odds, while the over/under is 129.5 points per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Bradley vs. Drake picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the proven model at SportsLine.

The model has set its sights on Drake vs. Bradley. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the Bradley vs. Drake game:

Drake vs. Bradley spread: Drake -6.5

Drake vs. Bradley over/under: 129.5 points

Drake vs. Bradley money line: Drake -283, Bradley +228

Why Drake can cover

The Bulldogs are up to 11 wins in a row after recording an 84-77 victory over Illinois State on Wednesday. Bennett Stirtz played all 40 minutes of the game and finished with 25 points, seven rebounds and six assists. He leads the MVC in minutes (38.9), points (18.9), assists (6.2) and steals (2.3) per game.

Mitch Mascari also played the entire game and scored 18 points in the win, with Drake covering as 1.5-point road favorites. Drake has now covered the spread in four of its last five games and has also won 11 of its last 13 head-to-head matchups with Bradley at home.

Why Bradley can cover

Meanwhile, Bradley is coming off a 78-64 win over Southern Illinois on Wednesday where Duke Deen was devastating from deep. He scored 25 points and went 7-for-12 from the 3-point line, while Bradley shot 51.9% from beyond the arc as a team in the victory.

Darius Hannah helped add balance in the frontcourt by adding 15 points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots. The Braves also won and covered the spread in Evansville last Saturday and have now won six of seven away from home. They lead the nation in team 3-point shooting (40.7%), which could be the great equalizer on Sunday.

How to make Drake vs. Bradley picks

