Who's Playing

Louisiana @ Drake

Current Records: Louisiana 5-0; Drake 5-0

What to Know

The Drake Bulldogs will be playing at home against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns at 6 p.m. ET Saturday.

Drake has more to be thankful for after their matchup against the Tarleton State Texans on Monday. The Bulldogs were able to grind out a solid win over Tarleton State, winning 71-64. Drake got double-digit scores from four players: guard Tucker DeVries (22), guard Roman Penn (14), guard Garrett Sturtz (13), and guard D.J. Wilkins (11).

As for Louisiana, they can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They skirted past the SMU Mustangs 76-72. Among those leading the charge for Louisiana was Greg Williams Jr., who had 19 points along with nine rebounds.

The Bulldogs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Monday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 5-0. Tucker DeVries will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 22 points in addition to eight boards on Monday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Louisiana's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Knapp Center -- Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center -- Des Moines, Iowa TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Ragin Cajuns, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.