Who's Playing

No. 17 Mississippi State @ Drake

Current Records: Mississippi State 11-0; Drake 8-3

What to Know

The #17 Mississippi State Bulldogs will take on the Drake Bulldogs in a holiday battle at 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. MSU should still be riding high after a victory, while Drake will be looking to get back in the win column.

The Nicholls State Colonels typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday MSU proved too difficult a challenge. MSU came out on top in a nail-biter against the Colonels, sneaking past 68-66. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Nicholls State made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted.

Meanwhile, Drake came up short against the Saint Louis Billikens this past Saturday, falling 83-75. A silver lining for Drake was the play of guard Garrett Sturtz, who had 11 points in addition to seven rebounds.

Drake's defeat took them down to 8-3 while Mississippi State's win pulled them up to 11-0. A win for Drake would reverse both their bad luck and Mississippi State's good luck. We'll see if Drake manages to pull off that tough task or if MSU keeps their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.