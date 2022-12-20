Who's Playing

No. 15 Mississippi State @ Drake

Current Records: Mississippi State 11-0; Drake 8-3

What to Know

The Drake Bulldogs and the #15 Mississippi State Bulldogs will compete for holiday cheer at 5 p.m. ET Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. MSU will be strutting in after a victory while Drake will be stumbling in from a loss.

Drake came up short against the Saint Louis Billikens this past Saturday, falling 83-75. Guard Garrett Sturtz put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 11 points along with seven boards.

Meanwhile, MSU came out on top in a nail-biter against the Nicholls State Colonels this past Saturday, sneaking past 68-66.

Drake is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past five games, so buyers beware.

Drake's defeat took them down to 8-3 while Mississippi State's win pulled them up to 11-0. A win for Drake would reverse both their bad luck and Mississippi State's good luck. We'll see if Drake manages to pull off that tough task or if MSU keeps their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.