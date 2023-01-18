Who's Playing

Missouri State @ Drake

Current Records: Missouri State 9-9; Drake 14-5

What to Know

The Drake Bulldogs and the Missouri State Bears will face off in a Missouri Valley clash at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 18 at Knapp Center. The Bulldogs are out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.

The Bradley Braves typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Drake proved too difficult a challenge. Drake blew past the Braves 86-61. The oddsmakers were on Drake's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide. They got double-digit scores from four players: guard Tucker DeVries (28), guard Sardaar Calhoun (16), guard Conor Enright (13), and forward Darnell Brodie (10). Calhoun had some trouble finding his footing against the Illinois-Chicago Flames last week, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Sunday MSU sidestepped the Indiana State Sycamores for a 64-62 win. MSU's guard Bryan Trimble Jr. filled up the stat sheet, shooting 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finishing with 20 points.

Their wins bumped the Bulldogs to 14-5 and the Bears to 9-9. In their victory, Drake relied heavily on Tucker DeVries, who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 28 points. MSU will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Knapp Center -- Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center -- Des Moines, Iowa Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Drake have won ten out of their last 18 games against Missouri State.