Who's Playing

Northern Iowa @ Drake

Current Records: Northern Iowa 12-10; Drake 17-6

What to Know

The Northern Iowa Panthers will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Knapp Center at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Drake Bulldogs winning the first 82-74 on the road and the Panthers taking the second 74-69.

Northern Iowa came up short against the Indiana State Sycamores this past Saturday, falling 79-71. Guard Bowen Born (20 points) was the top scorer for Northern Iowa.

Meanwhile, Drake had enough points to win and then some against the Belmont Bruins on Sunday, taking their game 79-61. Drake's success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Garrett Sturtz, who had 16 points along with six rebounds, and guard Roman Penn, who had 16 points and seven assists.

Northern Iowa is now 12-10 while the Bulldogs sit at 17-6. Drake is 12-4 after wins this year, and the Panthers are 5-4 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Knapp Center -- Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center -- Des Moines, Iowa Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Northern Iowa have won ten out of their last 16 games against Drake.