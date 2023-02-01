Who's Playing
Northern Iowa @ Drake
Current Records: Northern Iowa 12-10; Drake 17-6
What to Know
The Northern Iowa Panthers will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Knapp Center at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Drake Bulldogs winning the first 82-74 on the road and the Panthers taking the second 74-69.
Northern Iowa came up short against the Indiana State Sycamores this past Saturday, falling 79-71. Guard Bowen Born (20 points) was the top scorer for Northern Iowa.
Meanwhile, Drake had enough points to win and then some against the Belmont Bruins on Sunday, taking their game 79-61. Drake's success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Garrett Sturtz, who had 16 points along with six rebounds, and guard Roman Penn, who had 16 points and seven assists.
Northern Iowa is now 12-10 while the Bulldogs sit at 17-6. Drake is 12-4 after wins this year, and the Panthers are 5-4 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Knapp Center -- Des Moines, Iowa
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Northern Iowa have won ten out of their last 16 games against Drake.
- Feb 05, 2022 - Northern Iowa 74 vs. Drake 69
- Jan 22, 2022 - Drake 82 vs. Northern Iowa 74
- Feb 17, 2021 - Drake 77 vs. Northern Iowa 69
- Feb 10, 2021 - Drake 80 vs. Northern Iowa 59
- Mar 06, 2020 - Drake 77 vs. Northern Iowa 56
- Feb 29, 2020 - Northern Iowa 70 vs. Drake 43
- Feb 08, 2020 - Northern Iowa 83 vs. Drake 73
- Mar 09, 2019 - Northern Iowa 60 vs. Drake 58
- Feb 09, 2019 - Drake 83 vs. Northern Iowa 77
- Jan 13, 2019 - Northern Iowa 57 vs. Drake 54
- Feb 10, 2018 - Drake 71 vs. Northern Iowa 64
- Jan 16, 2018 - Northern Iowa 68 vs. Drake 54
- Jan 28, 2017 - Northern Iowa 71 vs. Drake 63
- Jan 15, 2017 - Northern Iowa 79 vs. Drake 60
- Feb 06, 2016 - Northern Iowa 82 vs. Drake 66
- Jan 09, 2016 - Northern Iowa 77 vs. Drake 44