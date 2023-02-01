Who's Playing

Northern Iowa @ Drake

Current Records: Northern Iowa 12-10; Drake 17-6

What to Know

The Northern Iowa Panthers' road trip will continue as they head to Knapp Center at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday to face off against the Drake Bulldogs. The teams split their matchups last year, with Drake winning the first 82-74 on the road and the Panthers taking the second 74-69.

Northern Iowa came up short against the Indiana State Sycamores this past Saturday, falling 79-71. Guard Bowen Born (20 points) was the top scorer for Northern Iowa.

Meanwhile, Drake strolled past the Belmont Bruins with points to spare on Sunday, taking the matchup 79-61. Drake relied on the efforts of guard Garrett Sturtz, who had 16 points in addition to six rebounds, and guard Roman Penn, who had 16 points and seven assists.

The Panthers are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Northern Iowa, who are 11-10 against the spread.

Northern Iowa is now 12-10 while Drake sits at 17-6. Drake is 12-4 after wins this season, and Northern Iowa is 5-4 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Knapp Center -- Des Moines, Iowa

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Bulldogs slightly, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Northern Iowa have won ten out of their last 16 games against Drake.