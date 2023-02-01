Who's Playing
Northern Iowa @ Drake
Current Records: Northern Iowa 12-10; Drake 17-6
What to Know
The Northern Iowa Panthers' road trip will continue as they head to Knapp Center at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday to face off against the Drake Bulldogs. The teams split their matchups last year, with Drake winning the first 82-74 on the road and the Panthers taking the second 74-69.
Northern Iowa came up short against the Indiana State Sycamores this past Saturday, falling 79-71. Guard Bowen Born (20 points) was the top scorer for Northern Iowa.
Meanwhile, Drake strolled past the Belmont Bruins with points to spare on Sunday, taking the matchup 79-61. Drake relied on the efforts of guard Garrett Sturtz, who had 16 points in addition to six rebounds, and guard Roman Penn, who had 16 points and seven assists.
The Panthers are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Northern Iowa, who are 11-10 against the spread.
Northern Iowa is now 12-10 while Drake sits at 17-6. Drake is 12-4 after wins this season, and Northern Iowa is 5-4 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Knapp Center -- Des Moines, Iowa
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $25.00
Odds
The Bulldogs are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Bettors have moved against the Bulldogs slightly, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 9-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Northern Iowa have won ten out of their last 16 games against Drake.
- Feb 05, 2022 - Northern Iowa 74 vs. Drake 69
- Jan 22, 2022 - Drake 82 vs. Northern Iowa 74
- Feb 17, 2021 - Drake 77 vs. Northern Iowa 69
- Feb 10, 2021 - Drake 80 vs. Northern Iowa 59
- Mar 06, 2020 - Drake 77 vs. Northern Iowa 56
- Feb 29, 2020 - Northern Iowa 70 vs. Drake 43
- Feb 08, 2020 - Northern Iowa 83 vs. Drake 73
- Mar 09, 2019 - Northern Iowa 60 vs. Drake 58
- Feb 09, 2019 - Drake 83 vs. Northern Iowa 77
- Jan 13, 2019 - Northern Iowa 57 vs. Drake 54
- Feb 10, 2018 - Drake 71 vs. Northern Iowa 64
- Jan 16, 2018 - Northern Iowa 68 vs. Drake 54
- Jan 28, 2017 - Northern Iowa 71 vs. Drake 63
- Jan 15, 2017 - Northern Iowa 79 vs. Drake 60
- Feb 06, 2016 - Northern Iowa 82 vs. Drake 66
- Jan 09, 2016 - Northern Iowa 77 vs. Drake 44