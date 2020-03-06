Drake vs. Northern Iowa odds, line: 2020 Missouri Valley Tournament picks, predictions from proven model

The Northern Iowa Panthers and the Drake Bulldogs are set to square off in a Missouri Valley matchup at 1 p.m. ET on Friday at the Enterprise Center. Drake is 19-13 overall, while Northern Iowa is 25-5. Northern Iowa has won 14 of its last 17 games. Drake, meanwhile, has lost three of its last four. The Panthers are favored by 10-points in the latest Northern Iowa vs. Drake odds, and the over-under is set at 133. Before entering any Drake vs. Northern Iowa picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Here are several college basketball odds for Drake vs. Northern Iowa:

Northern Iowa vs. Drake spread: Northern Iowa -10

Northern Iowa vs. Drake over-under: 133 points

Northern Iowa vs. Drake money line: Northern Iowa -540, Drake +401

What you need to know about Drake

The Bulldogs earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Thursday. Although neither team could take care of the ball -- both teams combined for 32 turnovers -- the Bulldogs prevailed over the Illinois State Redbirds 75-65. Drake's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but guard Garrett Sturtz led the charge as he had 17 points in addition to eight boards.

Drake enters Friday's matchup averaging 69.1 points per game on offense. The Bulldogs are led by forward Liam Robbins, who's averaging 13.9 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. In his first meeting against Northern Iowa this season, Robbins finished with 17 points, six rebounds, three blocks and two assists.

What you need to know about Northern Iowa

Northern Iowa is coming off a dominant performance against Drake on Saturday, cruising to a 70-43 victory. Northern Iowa got double-digit scores from four players: forward Austin Phyfe (17), guard Isaiah Brown (15), guard AJ Green (15), and forward Noah Carter (11).

Northern Iowa has dominated this series, winning eight of the past 10 games against Drake. In addition, the Panthers are averaging 75.8 points per game this season, which ranks 54th in the nation. Northern Iowa's offense is led by Green, who's averaging 19.7 points per game.

How to make Drake vs. Northern Iowa picks

