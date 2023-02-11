Who's Playing
Southern Illinois @ Drake
Current Records: Southern Illinois 19-7; Drake 20-6
What to Know
The Southern Illinois Salukis have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. SIU and the Drake Bulldogs will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Knapp Center. If the game is anything like their last meeting in January, where the Salukis won 53-49, we could be in for a big score.
SIU came out on top in a nail-biter against the Illinois-Chicago Flames on Wednesday, sneaking past 68-66. SIU's forward Marcus Domask did his thing and had 24 points and six assists in addition to five rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Murray State Racers typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Drake proved too difficult a challenge. Drake blew past the Racers 92-68. The oddsmakers were on the Bulldogs' side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide. It was another big night for their guard Tucker DeVries, who shot 6-for-8 from downtown and finished with 32 points and six boards.
Their wins bumped the Salukis to 19-7 and Drake to 20-6. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Knapp Center -- Des Moines, Iowa
- TV: ESPN University
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
Odds
The Bulldogs are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Salukis, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Drake have won nine out of their last 16 games against Southern Illinois.
- Jan 04, 2023 - Southern Illinois 53 vs. Drake 49
- Mar 04, 2022 - Drake 65 vs. Southern Illinois 52
- Feb 26, 2022 - Drake 62 vs. Southern Illinois 60
- Jan 17, 2022 - Drake 60 vs. Southern Illinois 59
- Jan 04, 2021 - Drake 86 vs. Southern Illinois 55
- Jan 03, 2021 - Drake 73 vs. Southern Illinois 55
- Feb 01, 2020 - Southern Illinois 79 vs. Drake 72
- Jan 19, 2020 - Southern Illinois 66 vs. Drake 49
- Feb 12, 2019 - Drake 72 vs. Southern Illinois 69
- Jan 08, 2019 - Drake 82 vs. Southern Illinois 70
- Jan 30, 2018 - Southern Illinois 78 vs. Drake 67
- Dec 31, 2017 - Drake 70 vs. Southern Illinois 67
- Jan 18, 2017 - Drake 88 vs. Southern Illinois 84
- Jan 01, 2017 - Southern Illinois 83 vs. Drake 69
- Feb 13, 2016 - Southern Illinois 75 vs. Drake 60
- Jan 17, 2016 - Southern Illinois 81 vs. Drake 76