Who's Playing

Southern Illinois @ Drake

Current Records: Southern Illinois 19-7; Drake 20-6

What to Know

The Southern Illinois Salukis have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. SIU and the Drake Bulldogs will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Knapp Center. If the game is anything like their last meeting in January, where the Salukis won 53-49, we could be in for a big score.

SIU came out on top in a nail-biter against the Illinois-Chicago Flames on Wednesday, sneaking past 68-66. SIU's forward Marcus Domask did his thing and had 24 points and six assists in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Murray State Racers typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Drake proved too difficult a challenge. Drake blew past the Racers 92-68. The oddsmakers were on the Bulldogs' side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide. It was another big night for their guard Tucker DeVries, who shot 6-for-8 from downtown and finished with 32 points and six boards.

Their wins bumped the Salukis to 19-7 and Drake to 20-6. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Knapp Center -- Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center -- Des Moines, Iowa TV: ESPN University

Online streaming: fuboTV

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Salukis, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Drake have won nine out of their last 16 games against Southern Illinois.