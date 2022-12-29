Who's Playing

Valparaiso @ Drake

Current Records: Valparaiso 6-7; Drake 10-3

What to Know

The Valparaiso Beacons have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Valpo and the Drake Bulldogs will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Knapp Center. The Beacons lost both of their matches to Drake last season on scores of 66-73 and 65-71, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.

Valpo beat the Stonehill Skyhawks 77-67 last Wednesday. Four players on Valpo scored in the double digits: guard Nick Edwards (20), guard Kobe King (18), guard Quinton Green (11), and forward Ben Krikke (10).

Meanwhile, Drake was fully in charge last week, breezing past the St. Ambrose Fighting Bees 124-48 at home.

Valpo have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 16.5-point spread they are up against. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last Wednesday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Their wins bumped the Beacons to 6-7 and the Bulldogs to 10-3. Last Wednesday Valpo relied heavily on Nick Edwards, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 12 assists in addition to six boards. It will be up to Drake's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Knapp Center -- Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center -- Des Moines, Iowa TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Beacons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Drake have won six out of their last ten games against Valparaiso.