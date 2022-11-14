Who's Playing

Wofford @ Drake

Current Records: Wofford 1-1; Drake 1-0

What to Know

The Drake Bulldogs have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Wofford Terriers at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 14 at Knapp Center. The Bulldogs should still be feeling good after a victory, while Wofford will be looking to get back in the win column.

Drake simply couldn't be stopped last week, as they easily beat the IUPUI Jaguars at home 80-48.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Wofford and the High Point Panthers this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Wofford falling 91-80 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Drake is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's contest last Wednesday, where they covered a 27-point spread.

The Bulldogs' win brought them up to 1-0 while the Terriers' loss pulled them down to 1-1. A couple last-season stats to keep an eye on: Drake ranks 10th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 66.4 on average. But Wofford enters the game with 72.6 points per game on average, good for ninth best in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Knapp Center -- Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center -- Des Moines, Iowa Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Terriers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.