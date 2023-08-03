Drexel basketball player Terrence Butler was found dead in his apartment Wednesday morning, the university announced. Butler was entering his third season at Drexel and was enrolled in the university's engineering college after starring in high school at Bishop McNamara in Forestville, Maryland.

"On behalf of the entire Drexel community, we extend our deepest sympathy to Terrence's family, friends and teammates," Drexel president John Fry said in a statement. "In addition to being a student-athlete, Terrence was involved in numerous activities and organizations at Drexel and was a friend to many throughout the University community."

Butler appeared in eight games over his two seasons with the Dragons as the 6-foot-7 forward was hampered by injuries that limited his on-court impact. He claimed a spot on the CAA Commissioner's Academic Honor Roll in each of his two seasons with the program.

In high school, Butler was a McDonald's All-American honoree and named Bishop McNamara's 2019 most valuable player. He followed sisters Tasia (James Madison) and Tiara (Syracuse) in playing Division I college basketball. The university did not reveal a cause of death.

"We hope that all in need of healing can find solace int he days ahead," Fry wrote.