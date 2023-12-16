Who's Playing

Albany Great Danes @ Drexel Dragons

Current Records: Albany 6-4, Drexel 5-5

How To Watch

What to Know

Drexel has been on the road for five straight, but on Saturday they'll finally head home. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Albany Great Danes at 2:00 p.m. ET at John A Daskalakis Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Saturday, the Dragons came up short against the Mountaineers and fell 66-60.

Despite their loss, Drexel saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Amari Williams, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 15 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. That's the first time this season that Williams pulled down ten or more rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Justin Moore, who scored 20 points along with three steals.

Meanwhile, Albany unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Sunday. They fell 78-73 to the Owls. The over/under was set at 151 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The losing side was boosted by Jonathan Beagle, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 15 rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Tyler Bertram, who scored 15 points.

The Dragons' loss dropped their record down to 5-5. As for the Great Danes, their loss dropped their record down to 6-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Drexel have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Albany struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Going forward, Drexel is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last three times they've played.

Odds

Drexel is a big 11-point favorite against Albany, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 138.5 points.

